Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.07 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 7, 2025, is 41.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.07 °C and 41.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 1% and the wind speed is 1 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.75 °C and 36.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.07 °C and 41.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 8, 2025
|41.65
|Few clouds
|March 9, 2025
|35.28
|Few clouds
|March 10, 2025
|36.28
|Scattered clouds
|March 11, 2025
|39.34
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|39.70
|Few clouds
|March 13, 2025
|36.36
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.37
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.