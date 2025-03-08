Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.65 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 8, 2025, is 34.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.65 °C and 36.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:42 PM. Goa weather update on March 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.65 °C and 36.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 9, 2025 34.12 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 36.45 Scattered clouds March 11, 2025 38.63 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 41.04 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 38.27 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 35.66 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 36.29 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.36 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.62 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.95 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.45 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.77 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



