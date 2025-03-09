Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 9, 2025, is 35.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.54 °C and 39.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:42 PM. Goa weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 38.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.54 °C and 39.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 35.51 Few clouds March 11, 2025 37.41 Sky is clear March 12, 2025 41.53 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 38.43 Overcast clouds March 14, 2025 35.70 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 35.98 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 34.59 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.