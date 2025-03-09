Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 9, 2025, is 35.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.54 °C and 39.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 38.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.54 °C and 39.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|35.51
|Few clouds
|March 11, 2025
|37.41
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|41.53
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|38.43
|Overcast clouds
|March 14, 2025
|35.70
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|35.98
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|34.59
|Scattered clouds
