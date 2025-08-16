Panaji, Daily wage workers across municipalities and government bodies in Goa, who have long awaited recognition and fair pay, will see a significant hike in their salaries and social security benefits starting this month. Goa's daily wage workers hail govt's pay hike, social security benefits

For years, daily wage workers across municipalities, corporations and government bodies have carried out some of the state's most essential services — from cleaning streets to maintaining civic infrastructure — often with little pay and few benefits.

Under a new government scheme, workers who have completed seven years in service are now set to receive not just a substantial salary hike but also recognition and security.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last month announced that nearly 3,000 daily wage workers employed with government departments, corporations, autonomous bodies and local bodies will see their monthly earnings rise by up to 51 per cent.

Effective from August 1, the scheme also entitles eligible workers to the Employee Provident Fund , paid leaves, maternity benefits, annual increments, and access to central social security schemes.

Earlier, a daily wage labourer earned around ₹12,818 per month.

With the implementation of the new scheme, he will earn ₹20,000 per month along with EPF contribution, Sawant had said, adding that the measure will cost the state exchequer around ₹4 crore annually.

The decision has brought a wave of relief and hope for workers.

"I have been working in the Corporation of the City of Panaji for many years. We work together as a team with other labourers. I thank our government and my superiors for this," said Yeshwant Bhatkule, who has been working with the civic body for more than eight years.

Bhatkule is among hundreds of CCP workers to benefit from this scheme.

Sunita Kamble, who has put in seven years of service, expressed gratitude.

"The government has increased the salary, and we feel good. I thank the government for this," she said.

Now, with the labourers getting paid well, garbage collection supervisors say their task has become a little easier.

"The government has increased the salary of our workers. They are happy and satisfied, and are working with vigour. We hope the government works towards their welfare every year," said Mahendra, a CCP supervisor.

Officials believe the measure brings daily wagers a step closer to regular government employees in terms of dignity and entitlements.

"The entitlements include salary, which is now on par with regular workers and has almost doubled from what they used to get, bringing it close to ₹28,000," said Brijesh Manerkar, director of the State Municipal Administration.

He said that the workers are also entitled to leave benefits, and women employees can avail maternity leave.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.