Goa’s plan to throw open tourism after July vaccination deadline runs into hurdles

The Goa government’s plan for a gradual reopening of the economy appears to have hit a roadblock with the state now reconsidering whether to push ahead with its initial plan of reopening tourism after the July 31 deadline that it had set for itself to ensure that all eligible people are given at least one dose.

The State Expert Committee that was constituted by the state government to offer advice on containing the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to take a final decision but has recommended several options to the government including mandating that only fully vaccinated people be allowed to enter the state without a negative test.

“At present I can say only one thing, Covid-19 is still on. Even today the positivity rate in Goa is 1.9 to two per cent. There are one to two deaths. We need to take precautions,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

“Kerala is witnessing a rise in third wave cases. We have made RT-PCR compulsory for people travelling from Kerala, even as people from other states are allowed entry with a Covid-19 negative certificate or a double dose certificate,” the Chief Minister said.

The State Expert Committee has also said that if children above the age of two years are accompanying their fully vaccinated parents into the state, they will be made to undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival while children below the age of two years will be exempted provided they are asymptomatic.

The Goa government had set itself a target of vaccinating every eligible person with one dose by July 31 which the chief minister said would decide whether the state could reopen for tourism.

Presently, casinos, river cruises, entertainment parks, are not allowed to reopen as also spas and massage parlours. However, bars and restaurants are allowed to open with 50% capacity up to 11pm at night.

The Goa government is unlikely to reopen casinos and other tourism hotspots given that the viral infection still persists and despite nearly 90% of the state having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory on arrival to the state, except for persons who are fully vaccinated. However, tourists, and people arriving from Kerala will have to produce a negative certificate on arrival even if they are fully vaccinated.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that according to state records roughly around one lakh people were left to be vaccinated, but it is possible that those registered on the voters lists were residing out of Goa.

“We had said that the first dose would be completed by July last week. One lakh odd people have not been vaccinated yet. I have sought details. Even though we have said that these people are left out, we go according to the voting roll. We have to check whether these people have relocated outside Goa. Some voters do not live in Goa at all,” Sawant said.

Goa recorded 97 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and one new death taking the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 171,705 which is roughly around 10% of the state’s population. The state has recorded 3157 deaths, around half of which occurred during the month of May this year when the second wave was at its peak.

At 97 daily cases, Goa’s daily tally is higher than much larger states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. While the number of cases dipped to below 100 on Friday for much of the week Goa has been recording above 100 cases with a positivity rate above 2% prompting fears that the state will yet again see resurgence in cases.

The Bombay High Court at Goa is expected to next week hear the application filed by the Goa government to open its borders to people who have been fully vaccinated. The state has been pushing to allow those fully vaccinated to enter the state in a bid to reduce the hold-ups at the state’s borders since testing on arrival was made mandatory.