Going by the rule of law on hijab, halal and azaan issues, says Karnataka CM Bommai

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai has said controversies for which the state was in the headlines -- such as hijab, halal, loudspeakers -- were the handiwork of fringe elements and those affiliated to extremist organisations. In an interview, he said the BJP wants to win on the basis of its performance. He also said the government is committed to bring an anti-conversion law, and is examining the issue of implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

There is just about a year left for the state to go to polls, what do you think have been the biggest accomplishments of the BJP government? Karnataka suffered on account of the coalition government and when Congress was in power it did great harm (to the state); we were down below in all parameters.

When we took over, there were some challenges such as continuous floods and Covid. Under the strong governance of (former CM) BS Yediyurappa we were able to overcome these challenges. We were able to recover our economy post-Covid and we were able to mop up about ₹15,000 crore of resources. We have been able to keep up our development works intact despite the challenges. We have good policies and programmes. We added ₹4,000 to the amount given to famers (in addition to the Kisan Samman scheme). As soon as I took over, for the first time we gave scholarships to the children of farmers. We have taken proactive steps in the horticulture, sericulture, and agriculture. We set up milk producing banks, started an insurance scheme for farmer and are helping them with marketing and exports.

We are coming out with schemes where women will be the focus; we will plan for their inclusive growth and their per capita income will increase. The third thing is that we have planned sectoral growth in the fields of education, health, women and child growth. We have come up with aspirational talukas.

On the larger scale, we are coming out with seven universities, which will be lean, instead of more people and vice chancellors it will be more reliant on digital technology. Seven engineering colleges are being upgraded to IITs; seven new townships will be planned and we are improving our infrastructure complete with railways, ports and ports.

You are going to Davos and wooing international players to invest in Karnataka. What is being done to make the state an investment destination? Karnataka has been a pioneer in [receiving] Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); in the last four quarters we have been number one in the country. Almost 40% of the country’s total FDI comes to Karnataka; other states that make tall claims get about 0.1%. We are also number one in sectors of defence, R&D, semiconductors, electronics. For the global investors meet scheduled for November, I met all the envoys in Delhi. In Davos, too, we are pitching Karnataka. As a prelude to Davos,we have signed MoUs for semi-conductors, Exide and Toyota.

Investments also need a conducive environment. Of late the state has been hurtling from one controversy to another; from the call to ban hijab in schools to the ban on halal certification. A lot of people are questioning the actions of the government.These controversies are raised by fringe elements of extremist-thinking organisations like PFI (Popular Front of India) but we have handled these efficiently, and these are no longer an issue on the ground. We are confident and able to handle such issues. And these issues have not affected any investment that is coming. Last week, I signed three MoUs, almost ₹24,000 crore for semiconductor plant, ₹6,000 with Exide, and another ₹5,000 crore with Toyota.

All these issues are not new to India. Pre- and post-Independence such issues were raised time and again, but our generation has felt it for the first time. But these have been dealt with different laws and judgments.

I am going by the rule of law. In the hijab case, there was a rule that has been reiterated by a judgment. In the halal case and the issue of allowing Azaan, there are rules laid down by the then Congress government and I am just implementing these.

Do you think the government could have acted differently and not allowed the issues to snowball into a controversy. It is not a big problem there. You see it as a problem here, there everything is under control and check and we are implementing the laws strictly.

You said these controversies are the handiwork of the fringe. But the opposition says you have not been able to take action against them. Fringe is fringe. They are motivated by extremist organisations and have been dealt with.

Have you recommended or suggested a ban on these organisations? That call the Centre has to take. There are lots of circumstances that have been reported.

Who is the main challenger to the BJP in the upcoming polls and how will the presence of parties such as the AIMIM and SDPI impact Karnataka politics? The main challenger is the Congress. But as in the rest of the country, Congress is going down day by day. Their presence at the national and state level is dwindling and there is disillusionment among the workers and disharmony among the leaders. I don’t want to comment much, but even an opposition party has some responsibilities but they have failed as an opposition.

And I don’t know much about AIMIM; last time also they announced (that they would contest) but did not come up. They had a tacit understanding with the Congress. But that is not our concern. We want to win the election on the basis of our performance and our strength.

The BJP set up teams to travel across the length and breadth of the state to get feedback from the workers. What is the key takeaway from this exercise? It is heartening to know that we are highly organised, united and motivated to work for the party. They (the groups) discussed a lot about the issues that we need to take to the people. Our organisation is a very strong one and we have booth level committees and representation among the OBCs, SCs and women. These groups continue to be our supporters.

Traditionally North, Middle, Coastal Karnataka and Bangalore have been our support ground. We lacked support in Southern Karnataka, but this time we have a lot of support from the people and leaders and for the first time we are confident that we will weep the Southern region of the state.

There is talk of factionalism in the BJP’s state unit... I have not come across anyone saying they are not happy with the party. Some people might have suggested how to work, suggestions are welcome but we are all are working together.

All eyes are on an imminent cabinet expansion. Was your visit to Delhi linked to this exercise? Every time I come to Delhi, you people say it is for the cabinet…I have had a round of discussions with our party president (JP Nadda) and this time also I am trying to talk to him in the backdrop of the local body elections. The ultimate call they have to take.

What is the status of the anti-conversion law and what is your stand on the uniform civil code? It has been cleared in the assembly, but we could not get it cleared in the council. But we are very serious about it and committed to an anti-conversion law. As for the UCC, we are studying it and we are looking at the other states’ approach [to it]. Once we get all the information then we will take it up.

