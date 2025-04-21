Bengaluru, The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence informed the Karnataka High Court on Monday that forensic analysis of the electronic devices belonging to Kannada actress Ranya Rao alias Harshavardhani Ranya in gold smuggling case has revealed connections between her and two other individuals Tarun Konduru Raju, a US national, and Sahil Sakariya Jai, a Ballari-based jeweller. Gold smuggling case: DRI links accused thru' forensic evidence, seeks time to submit new findings

During the bail hearing for Rao and Raju, the DRI stated that the analysis of phones and laptops has provided crucial evidence linking the three accused. Seeking additional time to present further revelations, the agency requested permission to submit certain materials in a sealed cover.

The DRI told the court that Rao and Raju had travelled together to Dubai and returned to Bengaluru on the same day at least 25 times.

Investigators alleged that the modus operandi involved Raju handing over the gold to Rao in Dubai, despite his flight ticket showing Geneva as the destination. The two would then return to Bengaluru.

"The credit card trail shows payments were made for the trips. After Rao's marriage, cash deposits were made into Raju's account to fund the travel," the DRI counsel told the court. It was further alleged that Sahil Jain, the third accused, would receive the smuggled gold in Bengaluru and handle its liquidation.

Rao's counsel contested the DRI's claim that she posed a "flight risk", citing her travel history to 30 countries, her golden visa status, and a valid residence permit in Dubai, where she runs a business. He also pointed out that she is a first-time offender.

When the matter of airport escort services was raised, the advocate clarified that Rao received assistance because her stepfather is a senior police officer, DGP Ramachandra Rao. However, the court expressed concern, noting discrepancies in the documents where her father's name was listed as Kabbinahalli Sidde Gowda in earlier applications.

The judge remarked that even relatives of high-ranking officials are not typically provided with airport escorts, raising questions about preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, the advocate representing Raju argued that since Dubai allows individuals to legally purchase gold, he cannot be held liable if customs duties were not paid upon arrival in India. He maintained that his client had no control over Ranya Rao's actions upon receiving the gold.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty postponed further hearings on the bail petitions to Tuesday, allowing time for the DRI to file additional materials.

The case came to light on March 3, 2025, when Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport with 14.8 kilograms of gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

