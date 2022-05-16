'Good news': UP deputy CM Maurya on 'Shivling' claims at Gyanvapi mosque

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said he was happy about reports claiming the existence of a ‘Shivling’ at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

“The news of a 'Shivling' being found on (Gyanvapi) mosque premises is a good one for me and for all Shiva followers in the country,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His statement came after a local court directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a Shivling was reportedly found during a court-mandated videography survey.

Maurya also took to Twitter and said “truth” can't stay hidden. "No matter how much you hide the ‘truth’. One day it will come to the fore because ‘Truth is Shiva’," his tweet loosely translated from Hindi read.

Earlier in the day, the court in its order prohibited the entry of any person to the area to be sealed in the mosque complex. Civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the district magistrate Varanasi, police commissioner, and CRPF commandant Varanasi to ensure the security of the sealed area.

The court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Madan Mohan Yadav, an advocate from the Hindu side, said the survey team had found a Shivling in the complex near 'wazookhana' (a place inside a mosque where people wash hands before offering namaaz)."

Yadav said he along with senior advocate Harishankar Jain submitted an application in the court of civil judge Diwakar seeking that the Shivling be secured.

The survey of the mosque concluded earlier in the day after three days.

Meanwhile, an advocate of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque termed petitioners' claim about the 'Shivling' as misleading.

Rais Ahmad Ansari, the advocate, said, “There is only a fountain in the wajookhana in the Gyanvapi mosque. The structure, which the petitioners are claiming to be a ‘Shivling’ is a fountain. It is a misleading claim.”

