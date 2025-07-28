New Delhi, Representatives of Google on Monday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering probe linked to the promotion of "illegal" online betting and gambling platforms, official sources said. Google officials depose before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Executives from Meta did not depose, they said.

The ED had called the officials of the two tech giants, first on July 21 and later extended their deposition to July 28 as they sought more time to appear.

The agency may also record the statement of a designated "compliance officer" of Google under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act apart from obtaining some documents from the company on Monday, the sources said.

A Google spokesperson had last week told PTI in a statement that the company was "committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads."

"We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe," the spokesperson had said.

There was no response from Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

The federal agency is probing several platforms hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including alleged instances of advertisements placed for them on various social media outlets and app stores.

The tech giants are understood to have been called by the ED to know how such illegal platforms place ads on their portals.

Some actors, celebrities and sports persons are also under the scanner of the agency in these cases, and are expected to depose.

The ED has claimed that illegal online betting and gambling platforms cheated people of their hard-earned money, and also laundered and evaded taxes to the tune of several crores of rupees.

Google also said its "continuous AI advancements, complemented by human expertise, ensure all ads on our surfaces comply with local laws and our strict ad policies, and protect users from evolving threats."

"Last year alone, we removed 247.4 million ads and suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India," the firm had said.

The ED is investigating more than a dozen cases linked to illegal gambling and betting platforms across the country, including the Mahadev Online Book app, whose main promoters hail from Chhattisgarh.

