e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Google remembers Adyar cancer institute’s founder Muthulakshmi Reddi

Muthulakshmi Reddi was the first woman to work in a public hospital. She was also the first Indian woman to be the first female legislator.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Muthulakshmi Reddi was a crusader against social and gender-based inequality.
Muthulakshmi Reddi was a crusader against social and gender-based inequality. (Google)

Muthulakshmi Reddi was a former Indian educator, lawmaker, surgeon, and a social reformer. She is known for her crusade against social inequality, gender-based inequality and her efforts to provide adequate universal healthcare to the public.

Her exemplary achievements are being the first woman to work as a surgeon in a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. She joined the Madras legislative Council later becoming the first woman in British India to achieve this feat. Reddy took up various social service activities and became the first woman legislator of Tamil Nadu assembly.

She was the first female student of Madras Medical College.

She was born in 1886, in Pudukottai princely state. She shunned the idea of an early marriage and registered herself for medical school.

Muthulakshmi Reddi fought social inequality and supported Mahatma Gandhi’s fight for Indian independence.

She is also the founder of the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai.

Google has designed a doodle to celebrate her 133rd birthday.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 05:35 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Karnataka Floor Test HighlightsCalifornia Gilroy ShootingHappy birthday Sanjay DuttParliament Live
    don't miss