Government, opposition engage in credit war over Rana’s extradition

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India triggered a political slugfest, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress both seeking to claim credit for bringing one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to the country. US Supreme Court rejects the plea of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, seeking a stay on his extradition to India, on Friday. (HT Archive)

While the BJP said Rana’s extradition reflects “new India’s” zero-tolerance resolve towards terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said that the Modi government benefited from the “mature, consistent and strategic diplomacy” that began under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dispensation.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government acted with resolve to bring those who attacked the country to justice, unlike the Congress government that did not do “anything” to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people. He said the Union government has ensured that the accused are punished on Indian land.

While taking potshots at the Congress, he said during their regime, another accused Ajmal Kasab, who was subsequently hanged, was “served biryani” (a reference to the then prosecutor’s statement that the accused was served biryani in prison).

“During Congress’ time, the terrorists attacked the very hotel we are standing in. People died here. However, Congress didn’t do anything to punish those involved. The one who was caught, Kasab, was also served biryani. Those who attacked our country... this is PM Modi’s resolve to bring them to justice, and they get punished. Every Indian citizen is proud of PM Modi that those involved would be punished on this land...,” Goyal said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, criticised the Modi government for taking “credit” for Rana’s extradition.

“In February 2025, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump stood at a press conference and tried to take credit for what was essentially the result of years of UPA-era groundwork. By February 17, Indian officials confirmed Rana’s role in the 26/11 conspiracy, dating back to 2005, when he coordinated with LeT and ISI operatives. Finally, on April 8, 2025, US authorities handed over Rana to Indian officials. He arrived in New Delhi on April 10,” Chidambaram said in a statement.

Chidambaram said that the Modi government did not initiate the extradition process; rather, it merely benefited from the consistent and strategic diplomacy that was begun under the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government (2004-2014). He was the Union Home minister from 2008 to 2012.

“Let the facts be clear: the Modi government did not initiate this process, nor did it secure any new breakthrough. It merely benefited from the mature, consistent, and strategic diplomacy begun under the UPA. This extradition is not the result of any grandstanding, it is a testament to what the Indian state can achieve when diplomacy, law enforcement, and international cooperation are pursued sincerely and without any kind of chest-thumping,” Chidambaram said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the extradition is proof of the Modi government’s concerted campaign against terrorism and a befitting reply to the perpetrators. “During the UPA regime, countries that actively supported terrorism were granted the status of Most Favoured Nation (MFN). Today, if incidents like Uri or Pulwama occur, they are not met with MFN, but with MTJ- ‘Muh Tod Jawab’ (befitting reply)...This is the New India whose voice echoes on every anniversary of 26/11,” he said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening brought Rana to Delhi and formally arrested him upon extradition from the US, ending the 16-year long wait to prosecute one of the planners of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian soil, in which 166 people including American citizens were killed and 238 people were injured.

With agency inputs