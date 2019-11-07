e-paper
Government to probe illegal ‘photo tax’ at Goa’s most-clicked road

The village panchayat put up a notice alongside the picturesque lane informing tourists that they were liable to be charged for clicking photographs of the village.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 04:02 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Home to picturesque fields and narrow lanes lines with coconut palms, the Parra panchayat was charging tourists Rs 500 to click photo.
A decision by the village panchayat of Parra, home to picturesque fields and narrow lanes lined with coconut palms, to charge tourists for clicking photos has caused an uproar after a video of tourists complaining about being charged Rs 500 for a single picture went viral.

Goa’s tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has now promised an inquiry, saying the “illegal” practice would bring a bad name to Goa Tourism.

“We have not given them any permission to charge tourists for clicking photographs. It will clearly affect Goa’s image as a tourism destination. I will check out what exactly the panchayat was up to and if it is found that the fee was being charged to click photos, we will ask them to withdraw it immediately,” Ajgaonkar told HT. “It will affect the tourism brand of the state and consequently incoming tourists,” he said

The village panchayat put up a notice alongside the picturesque lane informing tourists that they were liable to be charged for clicking photographs of the village.

The village panchayat has justified the move saying it imposed the fee to dissuade tourists from clicking photos of the location.

The current panchayat members refused to comment.

“About 30-40 people came here for a picnic and left litter behind.The lawyers they consulted said we were entitled to collect garbage tax,” Michael Lobo an MLA representing the area said.

Lobo’s wife is the sarpanch of Parra panchayat.

