e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award

Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that India’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, were in a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:08 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru
A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile and waits with others outside a branch of Vodafone.
A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile and waits with others outside a branch of Vodafone.(Reuters)
         

India’s government said on Friday that it will study an international arbitration tribunal’s ruling in favour of Vodafone Group Plc, ending one of the most high-profile disputes in the country involving a $2 billion tax claim.

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that India’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, were in a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.

It also directed India to pay 4.3 million pounds ($5.47 million) to the company as compensation for its legal costs.

“The government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with our counsels,” India’s finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it will consider all options, including legal remedies.

tags
top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
CSK vs DC live: Shaw scores blazing fifty, Delhi Capitals on top
CSK vs DC live: Shaw scores blazing fifty, Delhi Capitals on top
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In