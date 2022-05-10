Government used sedition law to shut critics: Congress

With the Centre deciding to re-examine the sedition law, Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government for its “blatant misuse” against several sections of the society on Monday.

The party also underlined that the government’s announcement to review the colonial-era law came because of the Supreme Court’s warning.

Congress argued that the Supreme Court had long ago restricted the use of sedition law only against any incitement to violence. But the Modi regime used it rampantly to curb any criticism of the government.

“Criticism of the Modi government and his wrong policies or the RSS can’t be termed anti-national activities. It is in the national interest that we must expose the government and show its undemocratic nature of the government. In eight years, the Modi government has charged nearly all journalists, independent commentators, educationists or political rivals with sedition law,” said Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress leader alleged that the government turned the sedition law into “a personal propaganda machine and sent lakhs of people behind the bar.”

“Now that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has clearly warned the Modi government and the BJP, accusing them of violating democratic and fundamental rights in a way, they panicked and asked to reinterpret or rethink that sedition law.”

“I am happy that even at this belated stage, if they change their autocratic, dictatorial mindset of suppressing, subjugating and trampling upon every voice of dissent and disagreement, it would bode well for democracy,” Surjewala added.

The Centre on Monday said it has decided to “re-examine and reconsider” the sedition law by an “appropriate forum”, and also urged the Supreme Court not to “invest time” in examining the validity of its provisions once again.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government will “suitably” take into account views of stakeholders and ensure that the sovereignty and integrity of the country is preserved while re-examining and reconsidering the law on sedition.

He also said that since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a direction to remove all obsolete and colonial laws, close to 1,500 legislations have been repealed.

“...the government will reconsider and change the provisions as per the need of the present time. Because there are lots of views coming up,” he said on the sedition law.