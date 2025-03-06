Government weighs opt-out mechanism for welfare schemes

The state government is planning to introduce a system that would allow people to voluntarily opt out of the flagship guarantee schemes, an official said, adding that this comes after several beneficiaries indicated they did not require the financial aid and felt the schemes should be directed toward those in greater need. M Revanna said that discussions had already taken place with senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, who are overseeing the implementation of these schemes in the state. (PTI)

M Revanna, chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Committee, discussed the proposal in New Delhi on Tuesday with the party high command. “Considering this, we are exploring the possibility of setting up a mechanism for those who voluntarily wish to opt out of the guarantee schemes,” he said.

He added that discussions had already taken place with senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, who are overseeing the implementation of these schemes in the state.

The Congress government launched the guarantee schemes following its first cabinet meeting after coming to power in 2023.

“All schemes have now been fully implemented. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which had pending instalments, the issue has now been resolved, and women heads of households are receiving ₹2,000 in cash every month,” Revanna said.

He reassured that the government had no plans to discontinue the schemes. “Economic experts have agreed that the schemes have positively impacted the financial condition of the poor. Initially, Gujarat was seen as a model, but now Karnataka is emerging as a model state in terms of welfare schemes,” he added.

A panel has been set up to monitor the five schemes in the state. Among them, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has provided benefits to 12.6 million women, with ₹36,000 crore directly transferred into their bank accounts since its inception. The scheme has also been extended to gender minorities.

Meanwhile, the “Shakti Yojana” has reportedly benefitted approximately 3,767 million people across the state, with an allocation of ₹8,215 crore.

Other key welfare programmes include Anna Bhagya scheme, which provides free rice to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers free electricity up to 200 units, and Yuva Nidhi scheme, which provides financial assistance to fresh graduates and diploma holders.

The state government’s welfare push has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. Chitradurga MP and senior BJP leader Govind Karjol accused the Congress of diverting funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) to implement its guarantee schemes.

“Last year, chief minister Siddaramaiah allocated ₹39,900 crore for SCSP and TSP. However, he released only ₹20,000 crore. In the last two years, ₹25,000 crore reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been diverted for other projects and programmes. It amounts to betrayal of Dalits by the Siddaramaiah government by stealing their money,” Karjol said.

Speaking in Kalaburagi ahead of the BJP protest against the alleged fund diversion, Karjol accused the Congress of using Dalits as a vote bank while failing to deliver meaningful development.

“The Congress projects itself as a champion of Dalit development. It behaves in such a way that it has obtained a contract to develop Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Whom did it develop in its 60 years of rule,” Karjol questioned.

“The Congress has not given an acre of agricultural land to Dalits. It has not built residential schools and hostels for Dalit students. It has not created any opportunity for Dalits to become self-employed and, thus, self-reliant,” the BJP leader added.