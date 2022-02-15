Governor gave clear picture of Covid management: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Governor has presented a clear picture about the measures taken by the State government to manage Covid-19 and floods in the state, Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai said on Monday.

The Chief Minister in his reaction to Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot’s address at the Joint Session of State Legislature said, “the Governor has in his address presented a clear picture about the way the State government managed Covid, the floods and the progress achieved in many sectors amid the challenges.”

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s charge that the State government has made the Governor to speak lies, Bommai rejected the charge and said, “I will present more clear facts when I reply in the House. The Opposition will get the reply in the House. People will decide what is true and what is a lie.”

Reacting to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that rape cases would increase if women do not wear hijab, Bommai said, “The statement reflects his (Zameer) thoughts and mentality. The entire country would condemn his statement.”

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,405 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,29,642 and death toll to 39,691.

There were 5,762 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,63,085, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 765 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,548 people being discharged and 6 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 26,832.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.91 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.85 per cent.

Of the 26 deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada (4), Ballari (3), Dharwad, Hassan and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 66, followed by Belagavi and Udupi (50), Tumakuru (48) and Dakshina Kannada (47) among others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,772,387 cases, Mysuru 228,727 and Tumakuru 159,294 .

Cumulatively, a total of 63,606,305 samples have been tested, of which 73,286 were on Tuesday alone.