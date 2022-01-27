Governor’s language remarks sparks row with Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi’s speech on the eve of Republic day wherein he urged students to learn new languages, and his stand on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has come under criticism from the government.

Reacting to the speech, Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday told reporters that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has maintained a two-language policy (Tamil and English) since the time of C N Annadurai (DMK’s first CM in 1967). He further said that they have opposed the three-language policy of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

“We will never backtrack from our two-language policy,” said Poyyamozhi. “We have opposed four main points in NEP and this is one of them. Our stance will not change. He (governor) has said his opinion.”

The previous regime led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), an NDA ally, had also opposed the three-language formula. After the DMK government took over in May last year, the state said that it would come out with its own state education policy and has opposed the NEP on a few fronts.

Amidst these developments, this is the first time that the governor has expressed his thoughts on the contentious language issue, which has been causing friction with the central government.

On Tuesday, the governor praised Tamil as the oldest language in the world while stressing that students here should also learn other languages. “While it is important that the Tamil language is given a wider spread in the rest of the country, it is also important that our school students learn other Indian languages like students in other states,” the governor said.

“Depriving our students of knowledge of other Indian languages is unfair to all. Besides fostering brotherliness and better mutual appreciation, a linguistic intellectual and cultural cross-pollination will enrich all of us and also open several opportunities for our harmonious growth,” former Nagaland governor Ravi said.

The governor’s statement came on the day when chief minister M K Stalin said that he was only against the imposition of Hindi while addressing a virtual conference on the sacrifices of the language martyrs during the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. “We are not opposing Hindi. We are opposing Hindi dominance and imposition, not the language. We are lovers of Tamil, but not haters of any language,” Stalin had said.

In his 7-page statement, the governor said that “improving the quality of education in our government schools is the crying need of the time”, pointing out that the learning outcomes different from private schools are worrisome.

Minister Poyyamozhi responded that Stalin and the education department were pulling all stops to improve government schools. “We cannot change a system overnight. It will take time. We will make a lot of changes step by step,” Poyyamozhi said.

Ravi also spoke on the NEET, saying that before its introduction, the share of students from government schools to government medical colleges was hardly 1%.

The previous AIADMK sought an exemption from NEET for the state but that bill was rejected by the president. In August 2020, the then AIADMK regime passed a 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical colleges.

“Thanks to the affirmative action of 7.5% reservation for government school students that number has improved significantly. However, there is an urgent need to improve the quality of education also in the Government schools,” the governor said.

The governor’s statement comes when the DMK government has passed similar legislation in the assembly in September last year seeking exemption from NEET and Ravi is already under severe criticism for not forwarding this bill to the President for four months.

“As admitted by the Governor, it was only 7.5 % inner reservation that paved the way for the entry of government School students and not NEET. The inner reservation was not in pre NEET days, and the comparison is not just and fair,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, state platform for the common school system.

“The governor is using the Republic Day message to justify his silence on the Medical Course Admission Bill pending with him for more than four months.”