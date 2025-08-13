New Delhi, The government on Wednesday approved the first-ever cadre review of the Border Security Force in 60 years of its existence enhancing its manpower by about 4,000 personnel between constable and inspector ranks. Govt approves maiden cadre restructuring of BSF

A BSF spokesperson said the decision pertaining to the Group B and Group C employees will result in "immediate" promotions to a total of 23,710 personnel.

The about 2.65 lakh-strong BSF, raised in 1965, is primarily tasked to guard Indian borders with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh in the east apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

"The Government of India has approved the very first cadre review of BSF Group B and C employees, spanning from constable to inspector and its implementation has already begun," the spokesperson said.

The order was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after approval from the ministry of finance, and officials said that the cadre restructuring of the two service groups of personnel has led to a net gain of 3,994 posts in the jawan and subordinate officers rank.

The spokesperson said this will be a "significant" morale boosting step by the government post Operation Sindoor for "career progression" within the "cutting edge" rank and file.

"The review is expected to improve promotion avenues from constable to inspector that will provide significant respite to them from existing stagnation, thereby enhancing overall morale and professional development of force personnel," he said.

He also said the decision will lead to a total promotions of 23,710 personnel out of which orders for 8,116 personnel in different ranks were issued by the force headquarters on Wednesday.

BSF recruits its personnel from the entry-level of constables who get promoted to the next rank of head constable to the higher posts of assistant sub-inspector, sub-inspector and inspector or subedar major in the B and C group posts.

The officers of the force are recruited in the Group A service apart from the Indian Police Service who join the force on deputation.

