Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh government is working on a comprehensive roadmap for 'Viksit Arunachal', placing youth development at the heart of its long-term vision, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. Govt charting youth-centric roadmap for 'Viksit Arunachal': Khandu

The government aims to equip young people with skills to become not only achievers in sports, culture, and arts, but also entrepreneurs and future job creators.

Khandu, speaking at the grand finale of the 7th edition of 'Arunachal Idol' held in Namsai on Saturday night, said the state is aligning its vision with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 by strengthening youth-led initiatives.

"We are not just grooming youth on talent platforms but preparing them for leadership, innovation, and enterprise," he said.

Since 2016, the state has institutionalised seven flagship youth events under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, including Arunachal Idol, Mr Arunachal, Miss Arunachal, Mrs Arunachal, Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Super Dancers, and Arunachal Yuva Samanvay, to offer structured platforms for young talents in various fields.

"The government is now ensuring that these events are professionally managed and are sustainable, with mechanisms in place for long-term sponsorships and oversight," Khandu said.

These events, he noted, reflect the government's firm commitment to nurturing and promoting creativity, confidence, and leadership among the youth.

In the sports sector, the chief minister highlighted significant progress, including the development of national-standard infrastructure such as the Yupia football stadium and numerous indoor and outdoor arenas across districts.

"Our athletes are already making a mark in national and international events, and we are determined to create even greater opportunities for them," he added.

The state is also laying emphasis on entrepreneurship and skill development to transform its youth from job seekers to job providers.

"We are creating avenues for upskilling so that our young generation can build their own ventures and inspire others," Khandu said.

Recognising the potential of the youth in creative industries, the chief minister announced that the state's film policy, currently in the final stage of drafting, will be introduced soon.

The policy is expected to groom local talent, promote filmmaking, and attract big production houses from Bollywood and South India, he said, while citing past examples like 'Koyla', shot in Tawang, and other films shot in Pasighat and Ziro that boosted tourism in those regions.

Fluency in Hindi, he said, is one of the unique strengths of people of Arunachal Pradesh, enabling youth to connect nationally and enter industries such as cinema and media.

He highlighted Bollywood actress Chum Darang, from the state, as a role model for aspiring youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said 'Arunachal Idol' has grown into a premier youth-focused cultural platform since its inception in 2015 by the Arunachal Orphan Care Society.

Recognising its impact, the government declared it an official calendar event in 2018 to ensure professional organisation and consistent support, he said.

"This show is more than a competition. It is a movement that encourages creative expression and builds confidence among our youth," Mein said, urging young people to take full advantage of such platforms and assuring them that the government stands firmly behind them.

Out of over 4,000 aspiring singers, Tsering Sandup from Tawang won the coveted title of Arunachal Idol 2025. Julee Tikkom from Longding and Dakmo Riba from Leparada were declared first and second runners up, respectively. They received cash prizes of ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh, and ₹1 lakh, respectively, along with trophies.

