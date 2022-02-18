Govt college principal files FIR against students in Tumakuru

A college principal at Tumakuru in Karnataka on Friday filed a police complaint against a group of students, who have been protesting outside the institution against the ban on hijab for Muslim girls inside classrooms, for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said.

“A case has been filed by the principal of Empress College against 10-15 students for violation of Section 144 (of CrPC). The students have not been named,” an officer at Tumakuru town police station said, requesting anonymity.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed and the students have been booked under Sections 143, 145, 188 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer added. All the sections relate to unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and continuing with unlawful assembly despite being ordered to leave.The principal of the state-run Empress College at Tumakuru, around 60 km from Bengaluru, could not be reached for a comment.

The Karnataka government on February 15 imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Tumakuru district amid the raging hijab row, which triggered protests of late across state.

The FIR in Tumakuru is likely the first such police action against students since the hijab controversy first broke out last month. The controversy first broke out in Udupi, about 400 kms from Bengaluru, when at least eight girls from the Government Girls Pre-University college in the district were not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab. They sat outside the classes (within the college premises) as their statements and videos of this alleged discrimination went global through relentless media coverage and social media.

The protests against the banning of hijab inside schools and colleges has witnessed growing resistance from the Muslim community, led by the students, who have sat outside the gates in Tumakuru and other districts across Karnataka.

On Thursday, a senior police official in neighbouring Hassan was seen threatening protesting students with consequences including slapping cases and getting them debarred.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has remained steadfast in their February 5 order which states that status quo will continue in institutions where the college development Council (CDC) has prescribed uniforms, adding to the confusion several degree colleges, which have no uniforms, also denying students with the Hijab.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a circular in which it bans the wearing of the hijab and other religious attire at all educational institutions run by the state’s minority department.

“I urge @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai to abide by High Court order & immediately withdraw the order issued by Minorities Welfare dept directing minority educational institutions (sic),” Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

“@PMOIndia @narendramodi speaks of Beti Bachao, Beti Padao. But @BJP4India leaders, dancing to the tune of @RSSorg, are doing everything to deny education to Muslim girls. What does @narendramodi have to say about this?” he added.