Govt doctor heard in audio clip telling colleague to 'kill' COVID-19 patient; FIR lodged

Latur, Police have registered an FIR against a senior doctor of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly instructing a colleague to "kill" a COVID-19 patient during the pandemic in 2021, officials said on Thursday.

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who was posted at a COVID-19 care centre.

The clip, now widely circulated on social media, is purportedly of the time during the COVID-19 crisis peak in 2021 when hospitals were crowded with patients and resources were scarce.

The patient, Kausar Fatima, wife of Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin , had later recovered from the disease.

In the conversation, Dr Deshpande is allegedly heard saying: "Don't allow anyone to go inside, just kill that Dayami woman."

To this, Dr Dange responds cautiously, noting that oxygen support had already been reduced.

Based on a complaint by Gaussoddin, the Udgir city police registered a case against Deshpande on May 24 under legal provisions for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and other offences.

Police have seized Deshpande's mobile phone, issued a notice him and his statement was being recorded, inspector Dilip Gade told PTI.

He also said the police were verifying the authenticity of the audio clip.

The police have also issued a notice to Dr Dange. "He is out of district and will come tomorrow. After that, we will collect his mobile phone and conduct an inquiry," Gade said.

As per the FIR, the complainant said that in 2021, during the pandemic, his wife Kausar Fatima , tested positive for COVID-19.

She was admitted as an inpatient at the government hospital in Udgir on April 15, 2021, and COVID-19 treatment was being provided in a building opposite an eye hospital on Nanded Road, under the management of the hospital. Dr Dange was treating COVID-19 patients at that centre.

The woman remained admitted there for 10 days. Around the seventh day of her admission, her husband was sitting beside Dr Dange while he was having lunch.

At that moment, Dr Dange, who received a call from Dr Deshpande, placed the phone on speaker and continued the conversation regarding hospital matters.

During the call, Dr Deshpande enquired about bed availability.

When Dr Dange informed him that there were no vacant beds, the man claimed that he distinctly heard Dr Deshpande saying, "Kill the Dayami patient. You're used to dealing with such people."

He also allegedly made a caste-based slur during the conversation, as per the man's complaint.

The man said he was shocked, but chose to remain silent at the time since his wife was still undergoing treatment. A few days later, his wife recovered and was discharged.

However, on May 2, 2025, the audio clip of the purported conversation surfaced on social media.

The man said hearing the same disturbing remarks again deeply hurt him and offended his religious sentiments, especially the alleged use of derogatory caste-related comments, following which he lodged the police complaint.

