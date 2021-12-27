Govt fixes a 9-month gap for 3rd vaccine dose, says will send SMS alert

NEW DELHI: CoWIN system will send an SMS to beneficiaries eligible for availing the ‘precaution dose’ when the third dose becomes due for health care and frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities, said Union health ministry’s guidelines issued on Monday on the additional dose and children’s vaccination.

“As a matter of abundant precaution, for those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose,” the guidelines, which will come into effect from January 3, said.

For children between 15 and 18 years eligible to take the shot, the only vaccine option at the moment is ‘Covaxin’ as this is the only vaccine approved in India that has WHO emergency use listing for the 15-18 years age group.

A second vaccine, too, is approved by the national drugs regulator for use in ages 12 and above – ZyCoV-D, a dose made by Gujarat-based Zydus Healthcare. ZyCoV-D is yet to be included in the immunisation programme.

“All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will on doctor’s advice be provided with a precaution dose from 10th January 2022, the health ministry document said. The nine-month gap between the second and third dose will, however, apply. This means that senior citizens will be eligible for the third dose only if they were given the second dose on or before 10 April 2021.

According to RS Sharma, chief executive of National Health Authority that is leading CoWIN system implementation for the national Covid immunisation programme, the system will only register people from the three eligible categories if nine months from the second dose have elapsed.

“Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates,” said the guidelines, issued two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to permit the third dose to people falling in the eligible categories.

Also, children eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot from next year will be able to register on the CoWIN platform from January 1, said Sharma.

“The system is being modified accordingly. Students can make use of their identity cards for the purpose of registration,” he said.

All those whose birth year is 2007 or before will be eligible to register on CoWIN; they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. For now, the facility is available for all eligible citizens of India. Eligible children can also be registered onsite by the verifier or vaccinator in facilitated registration mode, and appointments can be booked either online or onsite (walk-in), as per the government guidelines

Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 25 announced key decisions in India’s fight against the coronavirus disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from January 3, next year, and allowing ‘precaution dose’ for health care workers, frontline workers, and persons 60 and above who suffer from comorbidities, on advice of their doctor.

The move came amid calls from experts to expand the vaccine drive, especially booster doses, to fight new variants such as Omicron, which has shown a substantial drop in vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease.

“Keeping in view the recent global surge of Covid-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant which has been categorized as a Variant of Concern (VOC), scientific evidence, global practices and the inputs/suggestions of ‘Covid-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)’ as well as of ‘Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC)’ of NTAGI, it has now been decided to further refine the scientific prioritization and coverage of Covid-19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a note.

