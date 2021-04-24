Govt flags ‘excess’ O2 use at hospitals

The Delhi government on Friday flagged the possible “excess” use of oxygen by some hospitals, as per guidelines prescribed by the government of India, and directed hospitals to urgently carry out an audit in this regard.

The government, in an order issued on Friday, also said that it will maintain a buffer stock of oxygen cylinders and liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for use in “extreme critical situations”.

The directions came amid a severe shortage of oxygen in city hospitals which have been left overwhelmed by a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Government officials said that the Capital managed to get only 178 metric tonnes of oxygen on Wednesday, against an allocated quota of 375 MT, and 350 MT on Thursday against an increased allocation of 480 MT.

This, even as the demand for oxygen has shot up to 700 MT per day. The data for Friday is yet to be summarised, said officials.

“It is also observed that some hospitals are using oxygen in excess of the guidelines prescribed by the government of India (10lt/min for non-ICU and 24lt/min for ICU patients). Hospitals are required to carry out an audit urgently and identify cause of excess use and [draft] a strategy to reduce oxygen usage to prescribed level. The strategy should be implemented in the shortest possible time. Special emphasis should be on reducing the number of high oxygen usage systems, such as HFNCs,” said the order, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

It further said, “Government will maintain a buffer of oxygen cylinders and LMO for use in extremely critical situations. Hospitals are requested to maintain their supply through normal channels, through assigned vendors. Request for allocation from buffer stock should be made only in critical situations when the supply of oxygen is alarmingly low – three hours or less.”

Senior government officials said that they are yet to draft a full list of daily allocations for all Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

In the order, the government directed hospitals to appoint officers in charge to update the oxygen stock in real-time and act as the contact point for emergencies.

They were also asked to maintain detailed logs of stocks of both oxygen cylinders and liquid medical oxygen, consumption and deliveries, and submit it to the health department on a daily basis.

The government told hospitals that they will be assigned a daily quota of oxygen, which will be reviewed periodically, and directed suppliers, vendors and refill agencies to submit daily reports to the health department.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued an order elaborating an action plan, which included strict demand-based supply of oxygen to all health care facilities, seamless transportation of tankers till the Capital’s borders, a 24x7 control room to resolve emergency calls from hospitals within 30 minutes, and constituting oxygen audit committees in all hospitals.

The DDMA’s Thursday order also said that the Delhi government will have to issue a daily schedule specifying the oxygen allocation to every health care facility in the city, adding that the allocation and supply of oxygen within the city will be “strictly regulated” and shall “supersede any existing contractual arrangements” entered into by any health facility with any supplier until further orders.