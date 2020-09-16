e-paper
Home / India News / Govt has info that some individuals, including from South, joined IS: MoS Home

Govt has info that some individuals, including from South, joined IS: MoS Home

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said NIA investigations have revealed that the Islamic State is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Union minister of state home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in the southern states.
Union minister of state home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in the southern states. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
         

Some instances of individuals from different states, including from southern ones, having joined terror group Islamic State have come to the notice of government agencies, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and arrested 122 accused.

“Some instances of individuals from different states, including southern states, having joined Islamic State (IS) have come to the notice of central and state security agencies,” he said in a written response to a question.

The minister said NIA investigations have revealed that the Islamic State is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

“The IS is using various internet based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyber space is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law,” he said. The minister said the government has information on how these people are being funded and whether they are getting any foreign funding to activate their terror activities. Reddy said the Islamic State, Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations have been notified as terrorist organisation and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the central government.

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Tatas' bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a '62 trick
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
4 records Dhoni holds and might continue to do so at the end of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
