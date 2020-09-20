e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt has paved way for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’: Rajnath Singh after farm bills’ passage

Govt has paved way for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’: Rajnath Singh after farm bills’ passage

The defence minister also congratulated Tomar for “explaining all aspects of the Bills with clarity and conviction in both the Houses of Parliament.”

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farm bills will provide for a self-reliant agricultural sector.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the farm bills will provide for a self-reliant agricultural sector. (REUTERS)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday the passage of the “two landmark” agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha has “cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’ as he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership.

Amid protests from the opposition, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

“With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’. This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi,” Singh tweeted.

“The passage of both the Bills in Parliament is indeed a landmark day for Indian Agriculture. I am thankful to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for his vision to unleash the true potential of India’s agriculture,” he added.

The defence minister also congratulated Tomar for “explaining all aspects of the Bills with clarity and conviction in both the Houses of Parliament.”

Opposition parties demanded that the farm bills be sent to select committees but the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson did not agree to do so which led to a ruckus in the Lok Sabha following which the proceedings were adjourned till 9am on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained that the farm bills will increase the scope for farmers to earn more profits and expand the markets. The opposition still believes that the farm bills will hurt the minimum selling price (MSP) and procurement of food grain processes.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In