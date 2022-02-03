Government didn’t delay appointment of judges to Supreme Court: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: The government has not deliberately held back any appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and has recommended its collegium to give preference to women and minorities, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“Due diligence has to be followed while appointing judges because we have to ensure that he is fit to be a judge in the Court,” Rijiju said in response to Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Prasanna Acharya’s question.

Acharya sought to know about pending recommendations of collegium that need to be approved.

Rijiju said some names were with the collegium and some in different stages with the government. “This is a well-established process.” He added he has personally been asking the collegium that while recommending names, preferences may be given to women, people from backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes.

Rijiju expressed happiness that out of the 34 judges in the Supreme Court, for the first time, four are women. He added three of the judges were appointed while he was in office. Rijiju said out of 1,098 judges in the high courts, 83 are women.

The Centre has the option of either accepting the recommendations of the collegium or sending them back for a review. If the collegium reiterates the names, the government needs to appoint them as judges. There is a fixed time frame for making such appointments.