New Delhi, The government on Monday introduced a new bill in the Lok Sabha to decriminalise as many as 288 provisions relating to minor offences under different laws with a view to promote ease of living and improve business climate. Govt introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 in LS, proposes to decriminalise 288 provisions

This is the second Jan Vishwas Bill. Earlier in 2023, the government enacted a similar law decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.

Introducing the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it seeks to enhance trust-based governance for ease of doing business.

The Bill was then referred to the Select Committee of the Lok Sabha for scrutiny. It has been tasked to submit its report to the House by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

The Bill was introduced amid din as Opposition parties protested, demanding a discussion on the voter rolls revision in Bihar and other issues.

The legislation has proposed to decriminalise norms related to a number of laws, including Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 , and The Road Transport Corporations Act, 1950.

Four Acts — the Tea Act, 1953, Legal Metrology Act, 2009, Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 — were part of Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 and are proposed for further decriminalisation under the current bill.

In the Motor Vehicles Act, the bill proposed to provide relaxation and clarity in compliance, including state-wide vehicle registration instead of jurisdiction-specific; driving licence renewal effective from the date of renewal if applied after expiry; a grace period of 30 days after licence expiry; and claims tribunals empowered to condone filing delays up to 12 months.

A total of 355 provisions are proposed to be amended through this Bill. It includes 288 provisions to be decriminalised to foster ease of doing business, and 67 others to facilitate ease of living.

The legislation is part of the government's efforts to enhance the country's business climate.

The 2025 Bill expands this reform agenda to cover 16 central Acts administered by 10 ministries and departments.

As per the bill, first time offenders under 10 laws will be given advisory or warning for 76 offences.

It also proposes to replace imprisonment for minor, technical or procedural defaults with monetary penalties or warnings. Penalties are also proposed to be made proportionate, with graduated penalties for repeated offences.

Further, the 2025 bill has proposed rationalisation of penalties; and revision of fines and penalties. Under the bill, designated officers will be empowered to impose penalties through administrative processes, thus reducing judicial burden.

"The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025 marks a significant milestone in India's regulatory reform journey," the commerce and industry ministry said.

In NDMC law, the bill proposes replacing the rateable value method of property tax with the Unit Area Method, introducing a transparent and formula-based system linked to property size, usage and location.

Further, under the Apprentices Act, 1961, there will be a provision for warning instead of fine for offences like asking an apprentice to work overtime without approval of Apprenticeship Adviser.

Currently such offences are punishable with a fine of ₹1,000.

Under the Central Silk Board Act, 1948, the bill seeks to abolish imprisonment for furnishing any false statement. Imprisonment and fine is proposed to be removed for obstructing officer of the Board in exercise of any power.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.