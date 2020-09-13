e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt lists steps on post-Covid-19 care treatment for individuals

Govt lists steps on post-Covid-19 care treatment for individuals

“A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” the ministry said in an advisory as it asked the patients to continue with Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker behind a protective screen collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at Shahdra Dispensary, in New Delhi.
A health worker behind a protective screen collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at Shahdra Dispensary, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Union health ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for post-Covid-19 care for patients recovering from the deadly virus.

“A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” the ministry said in an advisory as it asked the patients to continue with Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

Here is the post-Covid care protocol suggested for an individual by the health ministry:

Drink adequate amount of warm water (if not contra-indicated).

Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine like XXX. These need to be prescribed by a qualified practitioner of AYUSH.

If health permits, regular household work can be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner.

Daily practice of yogasana, pranayama and meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed.

Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician.

Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Balanced nutritious diet, preferably easy to digest freshly cooked soft diet.

Have adequate sleep and rest.

Avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol.

Take regular medications as advised for Covid and also for managing co-morbidities, if any. Doctor to be always informed about all medicines that the individual is taking (allopathic/AYUSH) so as to avoid prescription interaction.

Self-health monitoring at home - temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar (especially, if diabetic), pulse oximetry etc (if medically advised).

If there is persistent dry cough/sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation. The addition of herbs/spices for gargling/steam inhalation. Cough medications, should be taken on advice of medical doctor or qualified practitioner of Ayush.

Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness, Sp02 < 95%, unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness.

tags
top news
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
Govt issues guidelines for post-Covid care management
Govt issues guidelines for post-Covid care management
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
‘See how he plays’: Abbas asks Pak players to learn from India batsman
‘See how he plays’: Abbas asks Pak players to learn from India batsman
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In