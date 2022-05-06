Govt must expose communal elements behind murder: BJP

Condemning the murder of the Hindu man, who was stabbed to death for marrying a Muslim woman at Saroornagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that the incident was nothing but a hate crime committed on the Hindu community as a whole.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, in a statement, said the murder was committed only because of religious hatred towards Hindus. “It is a purely communal incident and we want the government to expose the communal elements behind the murder,” Sanjay said.

“If we question the Muslim men marrying Hindu women in a planned manner, they call us fundamentalists. Now, they should tell us what the forces behind this murder are called,” Sanjay demanded.

He alleged that the murder had taken place only because the woman had converted to Hinduism to marry a Hindu boy. “The killers want to send a message to the Hindu men that they would be killed if they marry any Muslim girls and convert them into Hinduism,” the BJP state president said.

Meanwhile, BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao also condemned the incident. “This hate crime is not just shocking, but also unacceptable in the society we live in. Incidents like these throw a bad light on the social deterioration and extreme intolerance of religious identity,” he said.

He alleged that the tacit understanding between ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is certainly the reason for an uptick in this kind of religious crime in the city.

BJP parliament member Soyam Bapu Rao wondered how a Hindu man marrying a Muslim girl was a crime. “If a Muslim man marries a Hindu woman, they call it love. If a Hindu man marries a Muslim woman, it is a blasphemy. How can they justify it?” he asked.

AIMIM spokesman Tauseef could not be reached for reaction.

Meanwhile, Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU), a citizens’ forum, condemned the murder.

Conveying their condolences to the family of the deceased, TPU, which comprises social activists like Khalida Parveen of Amanat Society, Sabah Quadri of Help Hyderabad, Jeevan Kumar of Human Rights Forum, advocate Afsar Jahan, retired Osmania University professor Padmaja Shaw and civil rights activist Kaneez Fathima said the murder was a gross violation of both the right to life and liberty of the people from oppressed space. “It is also a grave gender violence on a woman who exercises her free will to marry a person of her choice,” the forum said.