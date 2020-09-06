e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt: No restrictions on filling vacancies

Govt: No restrictions on filling vacancies

The Union government clarified on Saturday that there is no restriction on recruitment of people for filling vacancies in government jobs.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While referring to a circular released on Friday, the ministry said it only deals with “internal procedure for creation of posts”.
While referring to a circular released on Friday, the ministry said it only deals with “internal procedure for creation of posts”.(File photo for representation)
         

The Union government clarified on Saturday that there is no restriction on recruitment of people for filling vacancies in government jobs, a day after the department of expenditure (DoE) issued an order asking all government departments and autonomous bodies to cut administrative expenses, including halting appointment of consultants and creating new posts.

“Normal recruitments through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs,” the ministry of finance said in an official statement on Saturday.

While referring to a circular released on Friday, the ministry said it only deals with “internal procedure for creation of posts”.

“The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in anyway affect or curtail recruitment,” the ministry further said.

Friday’s circular was seen as a move towards an austerity drive, with departments being urged to also curtail functions and ban use of imported paper for printing as part of measures to rationalise non-priority expenditure at a time when revenues have plummeted due to the pandemic and shutdowns.

“In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on Government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure,” the department said in an office memorandum.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In