New Delhi, The central government has recommended in-principle approval for diversion of 299 hectares of reserved forest in Assam for a tunnel-based underground weapon storage facility, saying the project carries "strategic importance" amid the "changing geopolitical environment in the eastern theater and the associated instability". Govt nod for forest diversion in Assam for strategic underground weapon storage facility

The proposal, submitted by the Station Commander, Air Force Station Digaru, pertains to Sonaikuchi Reserved Forest under Nagaon division in Morigaon district.

According to the minutes of the December 2 meeting of the environment ministry's Advisory Committee, the project requires 265.513 hectares for the underground weapon storage area and 33.688 hectares for surface infrastructure such as administrative buildings, guard posts, fencing, boundary wall and approach roads.

The forest has a canopy density of 0.7 and 203 trees are expected to be felled.

According to the minutes, the site is not within 10 kilometres of any protected area and no protected archaeological or heritage sites were reported.

The nodal officer informed the panel that the "proposal assumes strategic importance considering the changing geopolitical environment in the eastern theater and the associated instability".

"There is an urgent requirement to increase the underground storage capacity to strengthen the rapid response capability and deployment of available stores in the shortest possible time," the official said.

The committee said the state government has proposed compensatory afforestation over 85.75 hectares in Sonaikuchi Reserved Forest, of which 68 hectares was found suitable for planting, with a 10-year maintenance plan.

It said that parts of the site show signs of kachha roads and cultivation; the state clarified these are forest patrol routes and that encroachers will be evicted.

The Regional Office inspection found no violation of the Van Adhiniyam, 1980.

The panel has asked for a comprehensive wildlife conservation plan to address human'elephant conflict, conserve natural water bodies and assess whether an alternate water body can be created to reduce wildlife stress.

The plan's cost must be borne by the user agency and deposited in the state CAMPA account. It also directed that wildlife movement to natural water bodies must not be obstructed.

The committee further required the user agency to prepare an approved muck disposal plan in consultation with the Directorate of Geology and Mining, ensuring controlled excavation, scientific muck disposal, slope stabilisation and geohazard risk mitigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.