Govt nod to J&K languages bill, scheme to reform civil services

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:06 IST

The Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Languages Bill 2020 that will make five languages — Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English — the officials language of the region. Mission Karamayogi, a new scheme to streamline training and competency building of civil servants, was also approved.

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar, flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh, told reporters about the decision at a cabinet briefing. “We have decided to introduce in parliament Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 under which five languages — Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English — will become official languages. This has been done based on demand by the people,” said Javadekar.

The I&B minister said more details of the bill would emerge once it is brought to the parliament.

Singh thanked the PM for the move. “I want to thank the Prime Minister for having given his consent for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri, in addition to the other two existing languages as official languages for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. I would just suffice in saying that it is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also keeping in with the spirit of equality which ushered after August 5, 2019,” said Singh.

The Centre on August 5, 2019, had announced the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet also approved the Mission Karmayogi scheme for government officers. At the apex of the scheme will be the PM’s HR Council — consisting of select Union ministers, chief ministers, international leaders and officials — that will determine the ‘right person for the right role’ and decide assignments accordingly.

It is a major transition for the bureaucracy, as civil servant training will now become a ‘continuous process’. A dashboard will also monitor and audit the capacity building scheme, and a report will be submitted annually to ascertain its success, according to details provided by the Centre.

The capacity building resources will be available to all civil servants, from section officers to secretaries.

Two separate ways to engage with the scheme have also been developed. A guided path will provide the necessary resources for a civil servant to adapt to the role that they occupy. Officials had earlier told HT that once an officer shifts to a new division, they will provided with the prerequisite wherewithal to effectively perform their functions.

“A deputy secretary who takes charge as director will be given a detailed manual on the functions of the new job,” a Department of Personnel & Training official said, on the condition of anonymity. “There will also be an evaluation at the end. This will help select civil servants, whose interests and aptitude align, for the right roles.”

The official added that the better a civil servant performs on the platform, which will be hosted on iGot (the government’s platforms for academic resources), the better will be their chances for good postings and promotions.

Officials will also be provided with the interest path, wherein they can the subjects and areas of interest that want to pursue. “Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare the Indian Civil Servant for the future by making him more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled. Empowered with specific role-competencies, the civil servant will be able to ensure efficient service delivery of the highest quality standards,” the DoPT said in a statement. A TV channel could also come up for training purpose.

In the Cabinet meeting, three MoUs in different fields were also approved.