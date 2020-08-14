e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt plans to go ahead with international film festival in November

Govt plans to go ahead with international film festival in November

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant told media persons on Wednesday that the IFFI 2020 would be held in the state in the last week of November.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 04:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IFFI is a major event that sees the participation of thousands of cinema lovers from all around the world in film screenings, discussions and numerous other events.(ANI Photo)
The IFFI is a major event that sees the participation of thousands of cinema lovers from all around the world in film screenings, discussions and numerous other events.(ANI Photo)
         

The government is planning to hold the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as per the original schedule, from November 20 to 28, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The IFFI is a major event that sees the participation of thousands of cinema lovers from all around the world in film screenings, discussions and numerous other events.

However, with social distancing being the norm, the organisers face a challenge to ensure that the festival remains vibrant and safe at the same time. “Entries have been called for the festival, which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28. Social distancing protocols will be in place this year. Covid-19 will definitely be factored in while organising the festival,” a person aware of the developments said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant told media persons on Wednesday that the IFFI 2020 would be held in the state in the last week of November.

tags
top news
Modi set to become longest serving non-Congress PM
Modi set to become longest serving non-Congress PM
Daily tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Fewer guests, police in PPE at Red Fort for August 15 celebrations
Fewer guests, police in PPE at Red Fort for August 15 celebrations
25 yrs on, access to quality internet possible for only half the population
25 yrs on, access to quality internet possible for only half the population
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In