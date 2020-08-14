Govt plans to go ahead with international film festival in November

india

The government is planning to hold the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as per the original schedule, from November 20 to 28, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The IFFI is a major event that sees the participation of thousands of cinema lovers from all around the world in film screenings, discussions and numerous other events.

However, with social distancing being the norm, the organisers face a challenge to ensure that the festival remains vibrant and safe at the same time. “Entries have been called for the festival, which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28. Social distancing protocols will be in place this year. Covid-19 will definitely be factored in while organising the festival,” a person aware of the developments said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant told media persons on Wednesday that the IFFI 2020 would be held in the state in the last week of November.