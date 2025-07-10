New Delhi, The Centre has revised its flagship rehabilitation programme for beggars to include components like dedicated shelter homes, vocational training, psychological counselling, healthcare services, and education for children. Govt revises SMILE scheme to expand rehabilitation of beggars

Officials emphasised that the revised SMILE scheme marks a shift from punitive responses to a rights-based, rehabilitative approach that offers structured support to help vulnerable individuals.

The updated SMILE scheme adopts a four-pronged approach: survey and identification, outreach and mobilisation, rescue and shelter, and comprehensive resettlement to promote long-term rehabilitation and restore social dignity to the country's most marginalised groups.

The scheme will be implemented in cities focusing on pilgrimages, sites of religious importance, historical landmarks and tourist areas across the country in partnership with the state administration and relevant organisations.

According to the revised guidelines of the scheme, religious trusts and shrine boards will also play a significant role in implementing the scheme at pilgrimage and religious sites.

The Centre has earmarked ₹100 crore over three years for the scheme: ₹30 crore for 2023-24, ₹33 crore for 2024-25, and ₹37 crore for 2025-26.

The funds will be released in three instalments: 30 per cent for survey and mobilisation, 50 per cent for shelter and rehabilitation, and 20 per cent based on verified progress and reintegration status.

The government aims to rehabilitate 2,500 individuals in the first year, 6,000 in the second, and 8,000 in the third. Each shelter home has been allocated an annual budget of ₹48.7 lakh to cover operational costs, including food, staffing, counselling, skilling, and awareness campaigns.

Municipal bodies and district administrations will conduct detailed surveys to profile beneficiaries based on factors such as age, gender, legal status, and health conditions.

The data collected will be uploaded to a national portal under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for real-time monitoring.

Once identified, individuals will be offered spot counselling and will be mobilised into shelter homes, either existing facilities under the DAY-NULM or rented shelters where required.

Each shelter home, with a minimum capacity of 50 individuals, will provide food, clothing, hygiene kits, bedding, toilets, and recreational activities such as yoga.

The maximum stay in shelter homes is capped at six months, with provisions for extension in cases involving disability or family dependency.

Beyond immediate relief, the scheme prioritises education and skill development to facilitate long-term reintegration. Children will be enrolled in nearby government schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme and offered after-school tuition and homework support.

Adults will undergo vocational training for jobs such as domestic help, security personnel, and vendors in partnership with recognised training institutions and schemes like PM-DAKSH and DAY-NULM.

For persons with disabilities, the elderly, or those requiring medical attention, the scheme provides access to healthcare, de-addiction centres, and old-age homes. Beneficiaries will also be linked to welfare schemes such as the PM Jan Arogya Yojana , Ayushman Bharat, and public distribution services.

Implementation will be overseen by urban local bodies and district administrations, which will engage experienced NGOs or agencies based on various criteria

The execution of the programme will be tracked through the national portal, with mandatory updates from field-level agencies. Social audits and third-party evaluations will ensure transparency and accountability.

