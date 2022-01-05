Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt says death of elderly citizen in Rajasthan ‘technically’ Omicron-related
india news

Govt says death of elderly citizen in Rajasthan ‘technically’ Omicron-related

Ministry joint secretary Luv Aggarwal said the deceased was an elderly person and reportedly had comorbidities like diabetes among others.
Representational image.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said one death in Rajasthan is “technically” Omicron-related.

Ministry joint secretary Luv Aggarwal said the deceased was an elderly person and reportedly had comorbidities like diabetes among others.

“Technically it is Omicron-related death. He was an elderly person. The person is reported to have comorbidities, like diabetes among others: Aggarwal said during a press briefing the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The government’s statement makes it the first confirmed death from the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the country.

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh Covid-19 cases and 534 deaths. The country’s Omicron count breached the 2,000-mark after multiple states, including Maharashtra, confirmed fresh cases in the previous 24 hours. According to the Union health ministry, a total of 2,135 Omicron cases have so far been detected in the country, of which, as many as 828 have recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP