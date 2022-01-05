Govt says death of elderly citizen in Rajasthan ‘technically’ Omicron-related

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said one death in Rajasthan is “technically” Omicron-related.

Ministry joint secretary Luv Aggarwal said the deceased was an elderly person and reportedly had comorbidities like diabetes among others.

“Technically it is Omicron-related death. He was an elderly person. The person is reported to have comorbidities, like diabetes among others: Aggarwal said during a press briefing the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The government’s statement makes it the first confirmed death from the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the country.

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh Covid-19 cases and 534 deaths. The country’s Omicron count breached the 2,000-mark after multiple states, including Maharashtra, confirmed fresh cases in the previous 24 hours. According to the Union health ministry, a total of 2,135 Omicron cases have so far been detected in the country, of which, as many as 828 have recovered.

