Home / India News / Govt says death of elderly citizen in Rajasthan ‘technically’ Omicron-related
india news

Govt says death of elderly citizen in Rajasthan ‘technically’ Omicron-related

Ministry joint secretary Luv Aggarwal said the deceased was an elderly person and reportedly had comorbidities like diabetes among others.
Representational image.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said one death in Rajasthan is “technically” Omicron-related.

“Technically it is Omicron-related death. He was an elderly person. The person is reported to have comorbidities, like diabetes among others: Aggarwal said during a press briefing the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The government’s statement makes it the first confirmed death from the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the country.

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh Covid-19 cases and 534 deaths. The country’s Omicron count breached the 2,000-mark after multiple states, including Maharashtra, confirmed fresh cases in the previous 24 hours. According to the Union health ministry, a total of 2,135 Omicron cases have so far been detected in the country, of which, as many as 828 have recovered.

