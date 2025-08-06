New Delhi, The Union government said on Wednesday that it has retrofitted more than 1,800 public buildings and upgraded over 50,000 buses to meet accessibility standards under the Accessible India Campaign , a flagship programme launched in 2015 to improve access for persons with disabilities . Govt says over 50,000 buses, 1,800 buildings made accessible under Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said ₹564.50 crore had been released to states and Union territories for retrofitting 1,835 government buildings to make them accessible.

“As accessibility is an ongoing and continuous process, the Department is actively pursuing with the concerned stakeholders for achieving universal accessibility,” he said.

The Ministry of Railways reported significant progress, including the installation of ramps at 5,639 stations, accessible parking at 2,525 stations and accessible toilets at 4,829 stations, he said.

Wheelchairs are now available at more than 5,854 stations. To assist visually impaired passengers, train stations have been equipped with tactile paths, Coach Guidance Systems , Train Indication Boards , and Public Address Systems , he added.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that 51,041 of the 1.45 lakh buses operated by 61 state transport undertakings across 24 states and Union territories have been made accessible.

Of these, 25,216 are intercity coaches and 25,825 are intracity buses. Additionally, 75 per cent of bus stations have undergone accessibility retrofitting.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that 145 websites, including 123 Central and four state government websites, have been certified accessible under the STQC as per Guidelines for Indian Government Websites guidelines.

A further 676 State and UT government websites have been made accessible, and over 3,000 websites have been onboarded to the S3WaaS platform.

The government is also distributing assistive devices under the ‘Assistance to Persons with Disabilities for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances ’ scheme.

These include artificial limbs, hearing aids, smart canes, smartphones and motorised tricycles for eligible persons with disabilities, including school-going children under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.