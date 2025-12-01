Govt schools with low enrolment up 24% to 65,000; teachers up by 14% in 2 years

The number of government schools with less than ten, or zero, student enrolment has increased by 24% in two years from 52,309 in 2022–23 to 65,054 in 2024–25, according to official data shared with the Parliament on Monday. The teachers posted in these schools have grown from 1.26 lakh to 1.44 lakh, a 14.3% increase in the same period. Students at a school in Sangli, Maharashtra. (HT File Photo)

According to government data maintained through Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) plus, the states with the highest number of low-enrolment schools in 2024-25 were West Bengal (6,703), Uttar Pradesh (6,561) and Maharashtra (6,552), and these same three states also had the largest number of teachers posted in such schools, with West Bengal deploying 27,348 teachers, Uttar Pradesh 22,166, and Maharashtra 11,056.

Responding to Congress MPs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Karti P Chidambaram queries related to ‘zero student enrolment in schools’, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said most schools in India are managed by states and Union Territories (UTs) as education is in the concurrent list of Constitution.

“The recruitment, remuneration and rational deployment of teachers fall under the purview of the respective state governments and UT administrations. The central government through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of Samagra Shiksha, provides financial assistance to the states and UTs to maintain appropriate pupil- teacher ratio (PTR) for various levels of schooling, as per norms prescribed in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, as amended from time to time,” he said.

As per the RTE Act, the appropriate PTR is 30:1 at the primary level and 35:1 at the upper primary level in schools.

The UDISE plus data shared by Pradhan also shows that India recorded a decline of 4,688 government schools, falling from over 1.016 million in 2022–23 to 1.013 million in 2024–25. The sharpest drop was in Himachal Pradesh, which reduced its schools from 15,447 to 14,725 (a decline of 722), followed by Karnataka, which fell from 49,520 to 48,844 (a decline of 676). Odisha reported the third-largest reduction, decreasing from 48,767 to 48,625.