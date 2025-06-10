Dehradun, The government has set a target of ₹3 lakh crore defence production by 2029, while it anticipates that the country's exports in the sector would reach ₹50,000 crore by that time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. Govt sets target of ₹ 3 lakh crore defence production by 2029: Rajnath

Addressing an event here, he also highlighted the growing use of information warfare in the 21st century, and urged people to become "social soldiers" by identifying lies, stopping rumours, and spreading awareness in the society.

"While data and information are the biggest power, it is also the biggest challenge. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan conspired to break the morale of our soldiers and citizens through fake videos, manipulated news and posts," Singh said.

"Even though military actions have been stopped, information warfare is still going on. If people share false news without thinking, they unknowingly become a weapon of the enemy," he said.

The government is working on cyber security at its level, but every citizen needs to be a "first responder", the defence minister said.

He also said today, India is not only protecting its borders, but also creating a system which is "making us strategically, economically and technically strong".

"Earlier, we were completely dependent on foreign defence equipment, but today India is rapidly becoming 'atmanirbhar' in defence sector," he said.

Highlighting the strategy adopted by the government to deal with terrorism and strengthen national security, Singh said the defence sector has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and "the weapons and platforms used during Operation Sindoor were made in India".

He underlined that the government's persistent efforts are bearing fruit as the annual defence production, which was around ₹40,000 crore in 2014, has crossed the record figure of ₹1.30 lakh crore today, and defence exports have skyrocketed to ₹23,622 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

Made-in-India defence products are being exported to nearly 100 countries, he added.

"We have set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore defence production this year and ₹3 lakh crore by 2029. Our defence exports should reach ₹30,000 crore this year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029," Singh said.

In his address, he also listed the steps taken by the government to strengthen the defence sector, including increasing the defence budget from ₹2.53 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to ₹6.22 lakh crore in FY 2024-25; reserving 75 per cent of the budget for capital procurement from domestic companies and the issuance of a total of 10 Positive Indigenisation Lists, comprising over 5,500 items.

"Today, Indian armed forces use state-of-the-art weapons, missiles, tanks and other systems, and platforms manufactured within the country. Our indigenous missiles such as Agni, Prithvi and BrahMos stand ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy. We also have the strength to build aircraft carriers such as INS Vikrant," he added.

Singh also exhorted media that in today's times, "being most correct" must be accorded priority than "being ahead". "Instead of being 'verified', being 'viral' has become the standard of journalism. There is a need to avoid this," he cautioned.

Singh termed the media as a watchdog, when the issue of national security is not only concerned with borders, but is now a challenge in cyber and social sectors.

"Journalism is not just a profession but a national duty. It informs while keeping us alert and vigilant towards the security of the country. A free and healthy journalism is a stabilising force that makes the society alert, unites it and spreads consciousness," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, among the dignitaries, also attended the event.

