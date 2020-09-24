e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt should’ve taken farmers into confidence before deciding on farm bills: Mayawati

Govt should’ve taken farmers into confidence before deciding on farm bills: Mayawati

The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and “consulting them properly”.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision” on farm bills.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision” on farm bills.(ANI file photo)
         

Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers.

The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and “consulting them properly”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision” on farm bills.

Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

tags
top news
CAG picks holes in chopper upgrade, flags concerns about navy vessels
CAG picks holes in chopper upgrade, flags concerns about navy vessels
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB questions designer Simone Khambatta
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB questions designer Simone Khambatta
Bilkis, ‘dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, on TIME’s list of 100 influential people
Bilkis, ‘dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, on TIME’s list of 100 influential people
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In