Govt started treating R&D as a new industry, IITs should break the jinx: Edu min

ASSAM: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the government has started treating research and development as a new industry and told students that it is not essential to be born into an affluent family to become successful.

He was addressing the launch of North-East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 organised at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

“Our government has started treating R&D (research and development) as a new industry and there is a provision for ₹50,000 crore in NRF (National Research Foundation),” Pradhan said.

He said Indian origin CEOs including Satya Nadela and Sundar Pichai made revolutions in the US service industry and Indians are buying those products by paying the license fees.

“We only made maintenance engineers from IITs. We need to break that jinx,” he said.

Referring to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, the union minister said it is not essential to be born into an affluent family to become successful.

“We all are very conscious about our rights, who will think about responsibility?” Pradhan asked and urged all students to consider their responsibility and said that it will ensure fulfilling the demands of 10 more people.

He further said Assam’s Dibrugarh was among the top districts in per capita income in the Bengal province during the British rule. “For the first time after Independence, Dibrugarh is showing all the indications to return back to its earlier phase of economic prosperity like before,” the union minister said.

There is a need for collaborative initiatives by academia, policymakers and industries to “come together, work together, think together (and) produce together.”

He said the purpose to organise a research conclave is to bring together all strata of stakeholders.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, he said they (Congress) had the blessings for bringing Independence during the initial days. Following that, the previous government won elections for extraneous reasons. “Youth in this country is getting impatient and cannot wait (for development),” he said.

NERC 2022 is being jointly organised by IIT Guwahati and the Assam government’s science, technology and climate change department.