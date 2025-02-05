The ongoing debate over the hijab ban in Karnataka has resurfaced after Home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that a decision will be taken following a thorough deliberation on whether students should be allowed to wear the hijab during the upcoming SSLC exams. Govt to decide on hijab ban soon, says Karnataka minister

“We still have a month left before the SSLC exams, and we will have a detailed discussion on this issue before making a decision,” the minister told media.

The hijab issue remains contentious, with Karnataka minister for school education and literacy Madhu Bangarappa clarifying that the Congress government was yet to make a formal decision. “The matter is still pending before the Supreme Court,” Bangarappa stated on Monday. He added that he would discuss the issue with the home minister before offering further clarity.

However, the uncertainty has left educators concerned. “With exams around the corner, we need clear guidelines to avoid confusion on the exam day,” a headmaster of a government school in Bengaluru said.

The controversy dates to 2022 when six students at the Government PU College in Udupi accused the administration of barring them from attending classes in the hijab. Their protests outside the institution triggered counterprotests, with Hindu students donning saffron shawls in several schools.

In response, the government formed a committee and issued guidelines on February 5, 2022 prohibiting religious attire in institutions with a mandated dress code under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

Legal battles ensued, with the Karnataka high court issuing an interim order on February 11, 2022, banning all religious symbols, including hijabs and saffron shawls, in classrooms. On March 15, 2022, the HC ruled that wearing the hijab was not an essential religious practice in Islam and upheld the government’s order. The students then challenged this verdict in the Supreme Court, which resulted in a split decision, leading to a pending review by a larger bench.

Following the Congress’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, senior minister Priyank Kharge indicated that the party intended to reverse bans on hijab, halal cuts, and cow slaughter. However, these matters were not addressed in subsequent assembly sessions, leaving uncertainty over whether the ban would be lifted.

BJP spokesperson Prakash S said that while the matter is in court, any decision by the government is inconsequential. “The Supreme Court will decide on the matter and we all have to listen to it. Until then these meetings are of no use,” he said.