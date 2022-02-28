Govt to develop Keladi and surrounding areas, says CM Bommai

On the occasion of Keladi Rani Chennamma’s 350th anniversary of the coronation, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has decided to develop Keladi and surrounding areas.

Hailing Keladi Chennamma as a far-sighted and progressive leader, Bommai said, “Keladi Chennamma was a brave woman. Karnataka can achieve a bright future by idolising such brave women.” He paid floral tributes to Keladi Rani Chennamma as part of the 350th anniversary of her coronation.

He further said, “The state government has decided to observe Keladi Chennamma’s coronation anniversary at Keladi itself from next year in a grand manner. Keladi and all surrounding areas will be developed.”

Promising to take steps to propagate Rani Chennamma’s ideals and achievements, Bommai said, “Karnataka has its own culture, language, lifestyle, economic, social and spiritual dynamism. The integration of all these make Karnataka a state. Keladi Chennamma has played a big role in this. She exhibited progressive thinking and firm resolve. She was far-sighted, it is rare for a person to forgive and provide shelter to the enemies who threatened her existence and attacked her thrice. Like Kittrur Chennamma, the valour of Keladi Chennamma too is exciting. Our children need to be taught about her in their school textbooks.”

Referring to the Tungabhadra Aarathi programme drawn up by Panchamasali Sri Vachanananda Jagadguru on the lines of Ganga Aarathi, Bommai said, “Following the initiative, we are receiving requests from people for similar programmes on the banks of all the rivers.”

Bommai also paid floral tributes to former chief minister KC Reddy on his death anniversary.Reddy’s life is a guiding light for the present young leaders, the chief minister said.

The erstwhile Mysore province and Karnataka could be built because of the strong foundation laid by an able administrator like KC Reddy, he said.

“K C Reddy’s principles, ideals, values in public life and the commitment to redress grievances of the people are an inspiration for all,’’ Bommai said.

“Hailing from the Kolar district, KC Reddy had a scientific bent of mind. He was instrumental in getting the Union government to set up major public sector industries like BHEL, BEML and HAL in Bengaluru. It helped the state to emerge as a leader in IT, BT sector ,” he said.

