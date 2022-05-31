Govt to plug loopholes, conduct physical verification to allow wheat export

The government on Monday issued strict new rules to ensure private exporters' compliance of its May 13 order governing export of wheat - which was regulated as part of India's efforts to control domestic grain prices and ensure national food security amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

A notification from the Ministry of Commerce said regional authorities (RAs) were practicing 'due diligence' for issue of registration certificates (RCs) in case of eligible exporters. However, some were backdating the letter of credit (LC) to before May 13 to circumvent the ban and 'therefore more checks need to be put in the system', the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

"In order to plug the loopholes, it has been decided that RAs will do a physical verification of all letters of credit (LCs), whether already approved or under process..." the notification said, adding, "... and for that, if necessary, help of a professional agency may be taken."

RAs have also been told to compare date of issue of LC with that of the SWIFT (a high-level messaging system used by global financial institutions) transaction involving the concerned banks.

"... in cases where the L/C date is on or prior to 13.05.2022 but the SWIFT message/message exchange date between the Indian and foreign bank is after 13.05.2022, RAs may conduct full investigation (if required through external experts) and if these are found to be ante-dated, immediate proceedings... needs to be initiated against the exporter," the notification said.

Private exporters found to be flouting the law have also been warned of investigation by the Economic Offences Wing / Central Bureau of Investigation. "In case of complicity of any banker in cases where ante-dating is established, necessary proceedings as per law will be initiated."

In efforts to further ensure compliance with the new law, the government has also said RCs found eligible after physical verification will be sent to a 2-member committee for further checking and approval. Only after this committee clears it will the RC be issued by the RA to the exporter.

India is the world's second-biggest wheat producer but is not traditionally a major exporter as most of its crop is sold in domestic markets. However, after Ukraine exports plunged due to Russia's invasion and as crops in other nations faced natural disasters, the world looked to India.

Before the ban, India had aimed to ship a record 10 million tonnes of wheat this year but this was later halted in the interest of national security. The government later said it would keep a window open for overseas shipments based on specific request but only traders who had secured credit guarantees on or before May 13 would be allowed to ship wheat out of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. ...view detail