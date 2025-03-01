Govt tweaks rules for proof of birth docs in passport applications

The government has amended the Passports Rules of 1980 to make birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a municipal corporation or any other authority the only proof of date of birth for passport applications by those born since October 2023. An official notification issued by the external affairs ministry on February 24 said the Passport Rules were amended under the provisions of section 24 of the Passports Act of 1967. (HT)

According to the Passports (Amendment) Rules of 2025, which will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, only birth certificates “issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority, empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969” can serve as proof of date of birth for persons born on or after October 1, 2023.

Following the amendment, however, those born before October 1, 2023, can submit other documents as proof of date of birth.

These include transfer or school leaving or matriculation certificates issued by recognised schools or recognised educational boards with the applicant’s date of birth; Permanent Account Number Card issued by the income tax department; copy of an extract of the service record of government employees or pay pension order of retired government employees, duly attested or certified by the officer-in-charge of the administration of the concerned ministry or department; a driving licence issued by the transport department of a state; election photo identity card issued by the Election Commission of India; or policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporations of India or public companies.

People familiar with the matter said provisions of the Passport Rules related to proof of birth had not been amended for a long time because it was common for passport applicants, especially from rural areas, not to have birth certificates. However, with authorities taking steps to enforce the Registration of Births and Death Act of 1969, steps were taken to make birth certificates the only proof of date of birth, they said.