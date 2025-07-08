New Delhi, The Centre has warned schools participating in its flagship SHRESHTA scheme for Scheduled Caste students against charging for admission, uniforms, books and other expenses in violation of guidelines. Govt warns SHRESHTA schools against charging fees from SC students

The warning was issued after several reports of schools demanding money under various heads such as security deposits, picnic fees, medical costs, books, uniforms and stationery.

In an official communication dated July 7, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment reminded all participating residential schools that under the SHRESHTA programme, no fees or additional charges are to be levied on SC students admitted in class 9 and 11.

All educational and boarding expenses are to be reimbursed by the government directly to the schools, based on actual costs or a prescribed limit, whichever is lower, the ministry said in the letter.

"Under no circumstances should any fee or additional charges be levied on the beneficiary by SHRESHTA schools," Under Secretary Rakesh Kumar said, adding the scheme's goal is to provide high-quality, fully-funded education to SC students in top-performing residential schools.

Despite this, the ministry said it had received several reports of schools demanding money under various heads such as security deposits, picnic fees, medical costs, books, uniforms and stationery.

The letter noted such practices were in clear violation of rules and warned that "strict action" would be taken against defaulting institutions through the Central Board of Secondary Education .

The ministry urged all schools to comply fully and ensure a smooth implementation of the scheme. "Your immediate attention and compliance with the scheme guideline are appreciated to ensure equal educational opportunities to SC students," the letter read.

SHRESHTA is a targeted initiative by the government to bridge the gap in access to quality education for SC students by placing them in reputed private residential schools through a national entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency .

Once admitted, these students are funded until class 12 and may benefit from post-matric and top-class scholarship schemes.

For the 2025-26 academic year, 3,000 fresh seats are available across class 9 and 11. Schools meeting quality benchmarks, including consistent academic performance and adequate infrastructure, were asked to confirm their consent to join the programme by March 10 this year.

The scheme also provides additional support such as bridge courses to help students transition smoothly and covers tuition, hostel, and mess fees.

The ministry said schools failing to comply with the terms risk not only financial penalties but also blacklisting.

The SHRESHTA scheme is central to the government's efforts to dismantle structural barriers in education, the government said while calling on schools to uphold the spirit of inclusion and equity.

