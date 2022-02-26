Govt working to expand health infra beyond big cities, says PM Modi

The Indian government is working to create a holistic health infrastructure that goes beyond the big cities in the spirit of One India, One Health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at a post-budget webniar organised by the health ministry.

“We want to build a health infrastructure in India, which is beyond the big cities. With a spirit of One India, One Health, essential health facilities will be brought in villages at the block and district levels. The private sector would also play a key role in their maintenance and up-gradation,” the Prime Minister said.

The inauguration of the webinar, which took place at 10am on Saturday, had three thematic sessions scheduled after the inauguration, on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani and Telemental Health Programme.

“The objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward various initiatives of the government in the health sector. The Prime Minister’s address will set the tone for the post-budget webinars,” the central government said in a statement on Friday.

On Saturday, Modi also highlighted the need for introducing the latest technology in health care. The government’s focus was not just health, but also wellness, he said.

“Three factors are taken into consideration (in the budget) — modern infrastructure and human resource expansion, encouraging research, and adopting modern and futuristic technology,” Modi said.

In his address, Modi also hinted at the large number of students stuck in war-torn Ukraine and said state governments should work towards formulating policies for land allotment for medical education so that India can in the coming years produce doctors and paramedics to fulfil even the global demand.

“Our kids today are going to small countries to study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going,” the Prime Minister said. “Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this?”

