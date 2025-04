Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday asserted that his government has been working with full might and dedication to wipe out Naxalism by March 31 next year. Govt working with full might, dedication to eliminate Naxalism by next March: CM Sai

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of various schemes and development works in the Bastar division, Sai said the region is no longer a symbol of backwardness and it is becoming the gateway to the possibilities of a new India, said an official statement, quoting the CM.

The meeting was held at the Bastar district collectorate in Jagdalpur town. The seven-district Bastar division comprises Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts.

The journey of Bastar's development now demands a continuous pace, not stagnation. The government’s endeavour is to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach the last mile and every beneficiary has access to governance, the CM said as per the release.

“Bastar is no longer a symbol of backwardness, but is becoming the gateway to the possibilities of a new India. Our aim is to connect every village and every family here with the mainstream of development,” Sai said.

He called programmes like Ayushman Bharat and Aadhaar, and the ones concerning housing and electrification, not just government projects, but a guarantee of dignity and security to the common man.

The government has been working with full strength and dedication for the complete elimination of Naxalism, said the CM.

“With the Centre’s support, the work to eliminate the menace has been progressing at a rapid pace in Chhattisgarh, and it is our resolve to achieve this target by March 31, 2026,” he said, lauding the courage, dedication and strategy of the security forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also repeatedly asserted that Naxalism would be wiped out by next March.

In their latest success, security forces gunned down two hardcore Naxalites along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts on Tuesday, taking the number of Maoists neutralised in Chhattisgarh to 140, including 123 in Bastar, so far this year.

Sai also stressed the need to focus on the establishment of industries in the Bastar region.

Efforts are being made to complete the pending projects in the region soon, and work is in progress towards starting regular flights from Jagdalpur, he said.

Services like Aadhaar, ration and banking are often disrupted due to problems in mobile networks. He said the availability of mobile towers and communication equipment should be ensured in remote areas.

At the meeting, officials informed that electricity has reached 95.89 per cent of the houses in the Bastar region. Hundred per cent electrification has been achieved in Kanker district, while the figure has crossed 99 per cent in Bastar and Kondagaon districts, the release said.

Instructions have been given to complete the electrification work in the remaining districts by December 2025, it said.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam and other senior officials attended the meeting.

