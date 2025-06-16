New Delhi, The CPI on Monday questioned the setting up of a high-level committee by the Centre to look into the Ahmedabad crash, saying holding a "parallel" inquiry when India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident will lead to doubts about government interference. Govt's high-level committee should not supplant investigation by AAIB: CPI(M)

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said while the AAIB investigation will handle the technical aspects, the high-level committee will provide a holistic, policy-oriented roadmap for future safeguards.

In a statement issued here, the CPI said the existing investigation should not be supplanted.

The CPI said as per international protocols and norms set by the International Civil Aviation Organization , India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced its independent investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Left party said the AAIB will take possession of the "black boxes" of the aircraft and all other evidence, and complete its investigations in cooperation with international bodies, aircraft and engine manufacturers and other stakeholders.

"Having a parallel high-powered governmental air crash investigation committee filled with bureaucrats will undermine the AAIB investigation and raise doubts about possible government interference," it said.

The CPI demanded that the terms of reference of the HLC be immediately revised to remove all overlaps with the AAIB investigation, especially as to the cause and circumstances of the crash of AI-171.

"The accident investigation is better left to professionals and experts.

"The HLC should instead go into the Ahmedabad and other earlier crash investigation reports to formulate binding rules and mechanisms for strict implementation to prevent settlements and buildings coming up within prescribed distance and safety parameters in the proximity of airports," it said.

They also said there was a chance that "many more casualties could have occurred on the ground, where large medical facilities were also very close by".

"Firm steps are required to prevent such occurrences in future," they added.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.

The black box of the plane was recovered from the site on Friday evening.

