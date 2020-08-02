e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Graffiti, Ram dhun, diyas in Ayodhya ahead of Aug 5

Graffiti, Ram dhun, diyas in Ayodhya ahead of Aug 5

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustantimes
         

Preparations are in full-swing in Ayodhya ahead of the bhoomi pujan (foundation-laying ceremony) for the Ram temple on August 5 -- all temples, ghats, streets are being spruced up ahead of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in a grand ceremony, which will be attended by several dignitaries, on Wednesday.

Every nook and corner of the town are being spruced up. Walls have been painted with graffiti and images depicting scenes from the Ramayan. Buildings on main streets across the temple town are being painted yellow.

“Yellow is an auspicious colour. In Hindu tradition, yellow is used in all ceremonies. It symbolises purity and light,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor-designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, the organiser of the event.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi (on August 5). The entire temple is being spruced up,” said Raju Das, a priest at Hanuman Garhi.

“Around 3000 sound systems are playing ‘Ram Dhun’ across Ayodhya,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya. These sound systems will also play Vedic hymns during the bhoomi pujan. These sound systems will also be used by the Ayodhya administration to issue directives to public in case of any emergency situation.

Nearly 500 sanitation workers are working round the clock to keep the city clean.

More than a lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will sparkle in Ayodhya for two days from August 4, a day before bhoomi pujan.Around 20,000 temples across the pilgrim town have been given a new look for the ceremony.

“We have requested everyone to decorate their houses with rangoli, diyas (earthen lamps) and lights to mark bhoomi pujan for construction of the Ram temple,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ayodhya.

top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In